Create designs that drive conversions with Hotjar. Don't want to see ads? Go Pro!
Try now for free
Sofya

sticker with inscription

Sofya
Sofya
  • Save
sticker with inscription vector стикер graphic design
Download color palette

Bright sticker with a subtle gradient and modern lettering

View all tags
Posted on Jul 14, 2021
Sofya
Sofya

More by Sofya

View profile
    • Like