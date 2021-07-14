Oriental Style Business Cards

🎟️ Join Nike & Adobe designer Jesse Showalter for a full day UI/UX design interactive workshop on July 30 🎟️
Business cards designed and printed for Sakura Glow, an online store for Japanese and Korean cosmetic products. Digital printing on 340 g/m² uncoated Splendorgel paper.
Sakura Glow welcomes orders on every day of the week and offers speedy shipping to numerous countries. Free shipping applies in Estonia for orders over 30 €. Be sure to have a look at Sakura Glow’s Facebook page and Instagram!
Inspired by the company’s products, the business card design also features Asian-style pastel colours. When creating a business card, we always follow technical printing requirements and recommend the most suitable material according to the design and client’s expectations.
https://en.walgus.ee/blog/2019/sakura-glow-visiitkaardid