Oriental Style Business Cards

Business cards designed and printed for Sakura Glow, an online store for Japanese and Korean cosmetic products. Digital printing on 340 g/m² uncoated Splendorgel paper.

Sakura Glow welcomes orders on every day of the week and offers speedy shipping to numerous countries. Free shipping applies in Estonia for orders over 30 €. Be sure to have a look at Sakura Glow’s Facebook page and Instagram!

Inspired by the company’s products, the business card design also features Asian-style pastel colours. When creating a business card, we always follow technical printing requirements and recommend the most suitable material according to the design and client’s expectations.

