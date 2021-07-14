Create designs that drive conversions with Hotjar. Don't want to see ads? Go Pro!
CHINESE SPACE BADGES

CHINESE SPACE BADGES china spaceman spacestation moon mars spaceship space type vintage mascot
In collaboration with CASCI, DEFPRO designed a new visual content for space culture and creativity, inspired by socialist aesthetics and China's space dream, to stylize and draw each spacecraft to suit product development

Jul 14, 2021
