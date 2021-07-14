Leiver Choconta Gomez

Viñas Russi, Landing Page

landing page website design website concept website interface design
Hey folks,

I was recently redesigning the Viñas Russi's website, an engineering company in Colombia. My proposal was to design a landing page where we show the most relevant information and outstanding projects.

Jul 14, 2021
