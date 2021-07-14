Create designs that drive conversions with Hotjar. Don't want to see ads? Go Pro!
Try now for free
Javasloth Studio

Chocochic Orange

Javasloth Studio
Javasloth Studio
  • Save
Chocochic Orange packaging design dark chocolate fruit orange woman sweets chocolate packaging illustrator digital art vector illustration digital illustration vector illustration design
Download color palette

Orange flavoured dark chocolate packaging design for Chocochic.

Javasloth Studio
Javasloth Studio

More by Javasloth Studio

View profile
    • Like