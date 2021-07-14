Alyona Ivanushkina

80's retro sunset

Alyona Ivanushkina
Alyona Ivanushkina
  • Save
80's retro sunset geometric 80s neon sunset eighties flashback grain stars futurism retro palm highlight bright trend modern creative illustration art vector design
Download color palette

80s music is my love, so I was inspired to create this picture. In this illustration, I tried to convey the retro atmosphere of the 80s. I decided to make a sunset background with space and geometric landscape to make it futuristic. Then I made volumetric figures of 80 with bright highlights. The effects of neon and grain helped to complement the atmosphere.

Alyona Ivanushkina
Alyona Ivanushkina

More by Alyona Ivanushkina

View profile
    • Like