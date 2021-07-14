80's retro sunset

🎟️ Join Nike & Adobe designer Jesse Showalter for a full day UI/UX design interactive workshop on July 30 🎟️
80s music is my love, so I was inspired to create this picture. In this illustration, I tried to convey the retro atmosphere of the 80s. I decided to make a sunset background with space and geometric landscape to make it futuristic. Then I made volumetric figures of 80 with bright highlights. The effects of neon and grain helped to complement the atmosphere.