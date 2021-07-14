Estonian Youth Work Centre Business Cards

Business cards with a custom design and custom material for the employees of Estonian Youth Work Centre (EYWC). Double-sided digital print on 300 g/m² paper Keaykolour 100% Recycled Chalk. The business cards are designed and printed so that one side is in Estonian and the other side in English.

The 100% Recycled range of Keaykolour papers offers a selection of modern looks, colours and finishes, all inspired by nature and made from post-consumer recycled pulp.

Founded in 1999, Estonian Youth Work Centre is a national centre for youth work under the administrative authority of the Ministry of Education and Research (MER). Its main objective is to develop and organise youth work in the framework of the national youth policy.

