Whoosh Logo

Fly high - Whoooooooosh..... :D

Logo Prompt: Hot Air Balloon
Logo Name: Whoosh
Logo Requirements: Design a logo featuring a hot air balloon. This should be a fun and whimsical project.

Any feedback would be greatly appreciated 🙌

