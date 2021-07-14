Oriental themed slot game background

The game background transports players to a magnificent garden.

The emperor and his family could have walked along this path! The path is laid along the river. She leads the guests to a stone arch and leads them under the vault of trees.

It must be nice to walk along this shore, admire the golden foliage and dream of a wonderful future.

You can find this project at our website https://artforgame.com/portfolio-item/trees-of-fortune/

