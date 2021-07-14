artforgame

Oriental themed slot game background

artforgame
artforgame
  • Save
Oriental themed slot game background casino art digital art digital design graphic design background illustration background designer background design background game background illustration oriental background oriental symbols oriental themed oriental slot oriental art oriental design slot machine slot design game design game art
Download color palette

The game background transports players to a magnificent garden.

The emperor and his family could have walked along this path! The path is laid along the river. She leads the guests to a stone arch and leads them under the vault of trees.

It must be nice to walk along this shore, admire the golden foliage and dream of a wonderful future.

You can find this project at our website https://artforgame.com/portfolio-item/trees-of-fortune/

#Oriental #Orientalthemed #Orientalslot #Orientalsymbols #background #gamebackground #backgroundgame #background #backgroundslot #slotbackground #slotsymbols #slotcharacters #characterdesign #characterart #gamedeveloper #graphicdeveloper #casinoslot #slotgame #casinos #casinogames #slotonline #slotmachine #slotmachines

artforgame
artforgame
Welcome to my design portfolio on Dribbble

More by artforgame

View profile
    • Like