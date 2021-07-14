Mirrabella Scripts are duo fonts of Mirrabella and Matteo stylish calligraphy that have a varied base line, fine lines, classic and elegant touches. Can be used for various purposes. Such as title, signature, logo, wedding invitation, t-shirt, letterhead, nameplate, label, news, poster, badge etc.

Mirrabella Script displays stylish calligraphy alternate characters. Includes initial letters and terminals, alternatives, ligatures and multiple language support.