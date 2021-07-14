Create designs that drive conversions with Hotjar. Don't want to see ads? Go Pro!
logo design for Mosaedi brand

logo design for Mosaedi brand logo inspirations awesome logo hand logo minimal logo graphic designer modern logo best logo logo design shaking hands logo 3d logo company logo m logo logodesingner photoshop illustrator professional logo motion graphics branding logo graphic design
Mosaedi brand(company registration)
"M" is the first letter of the brand name that is designed like two-person that seem to be shaking hands and talking for a contract agreement.

