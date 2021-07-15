Mikey Cattell

Reusuable bottles website (v3)

Water water everywhere 💦,

Another exploration piece for experimental headers, all trying to grab the attention of the customer whilst showcasing the brilliant bottle design (minimal) and uses.

I've always loved designing minimal layouts, let me know what you think of it by pressing heart ❤️ and leaving your feedback 👏

What are the favourite versions so far?

Designer, dad, retro gamer and football fan
