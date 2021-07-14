Rinor Rama

HILLS LOGO DESIGN

HILLS LOGO DESIGN brand and identity graphic design hiking icon mark sun abstract explore mountain logodesign logo illustration design branding design logotype brand design minimal brand identity branding adobe
HILLS LOGO DESIGN
Logo Design Concept for Hills.
Hills is a company based in North Carolina, which the main course of the company is to give their clients' hiking tours around the USA.
The concept was created by combining:
Sun + Magnifire Glas + Mountains.
Full Project Coming soon.
    • Like