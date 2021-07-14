HILLS LOGO DESIGN

Logo Design Concept for Hills.

Hills is a company based in North Carolina, which the main course of the company is to give their clients' hiking tours around the USA.

The concept was created by combining:

Sun + Magnifire Glas + Mountains.

Full Project Coming soon.

