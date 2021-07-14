Squid Sub Badges

New pre-made sub badges! This set was highly inspired by Splatoon, since I have been playing Splatoon 2 quite a lot recently. These would be perfect for anyone who streams Splatoon or Splatoon 2 on Twitch. As always, please email me (sspeliopoulos372@g.rwu.edu) to inquire if you're interested in the set!

I am open for custom Twitch emote and sub badge commissions as well, so please feel free to reach out through email if that's something you're interested in!