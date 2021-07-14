Create designs that drive conversions with Hotjar. Don't want to see ads? Go Pro!
Victor Girón

Task Manager / To-Do App UX-UI Design

Victor Girón
Victor Girón
Task Manager / To-Do App UX-UI Design ios app ux ui ui inspiration ui ux interface design app design blue interface mobile ui mobile ux mobile app visual design digital design ux design ui design to-do app to-do task manager dark mode light mode
This is a quick concept I made for a task manager app for iOS.
Simple layout and features.

This is a minimalist approach for a productivity app that need to make content the priority.

Victor Girón
Victor Girón

