Create designs that drive conversions with Hotjar. Don't want to see ads? Go Pro!
Try now for free
Deeezy

Walkingrush

Deeezy
Deeezy
  • Save
Walkingrush typeface vintagefont font typography
Download color palette

This pair was inspired by the vintage modern poster design that i saw on some coffee shop, It was crafted by hand specially to add natural handmade feeling in its brand identity than i make it clean with pentool.

https://deeezy.com/product/33959/walkingrush

View all tags
Posted on Jul 14, 2021
Deeezy
Deeezy

More by Deeezy

View profile
    • Like