2021 New Portfolio Launch – Navigation Display

Teasing my new portfolio site! Preloader animations & site global navigation:
- Off canvas menu
- Large bold typography(my favorite!)
- Project teasers on project title hover
- Animated "Back To Top" button
- CSS keyframes for nuance animations 😍😍😍
Pushing the boundaries of HTML & CSS! Designed, coded, and handwritten.
Happy to launch this soon!
Connect with me and follow my work:
Portfolio
Behance
Instagram
Linkedin
Society6
Available for freelance! hello@tim-terry.com
I would love to connect more with designers & developers here! 😁🙏🏽 Please lmk what you think of my work.