TIM TERRY

2021 New Portfolio Launch – Navigation Display

TIM TERRY
TIM TERRY
Hire Me
  • Save
2021 New Portfolio Launch – Navigation Display css html interaction design typography portfolio web development web design navigation neon colors magenta graphic design ui animation branding art direction
2021 New Portfolio Launch – Navigation Display css html interaction design typography portfolio web development web design navigation neon colors magenta graphic design ui animation branding art direction
2021 New Portfolio Launch – Navigation Display css html interaction design typography portfolio web development web design navigation neon colors magenta graphic design ui animation branding art direction
Download color palette
  1. 20210713_dribbble_newportfolio_nav_ui.mp4
  2. 20210713_dribbble_newportfolio_ui_nav01.jpg
  3. 20210713_dribbble_newportfolio_ui_nav02.jpg
  4. 20210713_dribbble_newportfolio_ui01.jpg

Teasing my new portfolio site! Preloader animations & site global navigation:

- Off canvas menu
- Large bold typography(my favorite!)
- Project teasers on project title hover
- Animated "Back To Top" button
- CSS keyframes for nuance animations 😍😍😍

Pushing the boundaries of HTML & CSS! Designed, coded, and handwritten.

Happy to launch this soon!

Connect with me and follow my work:

Portfolio
Behance
Instagram
Linkedin
Society6

Available for freelance! hello@tim-terry.com

I would love to connect more with designers & developers here! 😁🙏🏽 Please lmk what you think of my work.

TIM TERRY
TIM TERRY
Designer–Developer. Genuine Branding Direction For Clients.
Hire Me

More by TIM TERRY

View profile
    • Like