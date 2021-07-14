2021 New Portfolio Launch – Navigation Display

Teasing my new portfolio site! Preloader animations & site global navigation:

- Off canvas menu

- Large bold typography(my favorite!)

- Project teasers on prooject title hover

- Animated "Back To Top" button

- Using CSS keyframes 😍😍😍

Pushing the boundaries of HTML & CSS only! Designed, coded, and handwritten.

Happy to launch this soon!

I would love to connect more with designers & developers here! 😁🙏🏽 Please lmk what you think of my work.