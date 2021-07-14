Create designs that drive conversions with Hotjar. Don't want to see ads? Go Pro!
Try now for free
Akshai Krishnan

Success and Error Message for Game Screen

Akshai Krishnan
Akshai Krishnan
  • Save
Success and Error Message for Game Screen dailyui 011 flash message dailyui figma
Download color palette

Success and Error Flash Messages for Game Screen made with figma

View all tags
Posted on Jul 14, 2021
Akshai Krishnan
Akshai Krishnan

More by Akshai Krishnan

View profile
    • Like