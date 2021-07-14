Shipload - Drop Shipping App

Rishabh Thakur

Minimal & sweet candyflow UI for a dropshipping App with cute & modern 3D transport illustrations.

💌 Have a project idea? Let's bring your idea to reality. | Rishabhshirker@gmail.com

Posted on Jul 14, 2021
