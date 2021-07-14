Alix Ball

Adaptive Layout Design

I learnt adaptive layout today with @design+code. I used Figma for this project and can now easily adjust my designs to fit on any screen.

I'm excited to keep learning with Design + Code to be able to create my own design system!

Posted on Jul 14, 2021
