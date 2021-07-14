Create designs that drive conversions with Hotjar. Don't want to see ads? Go Pro!
Vaporwave Website Icons

Vaporwave Website Icons turquoise purple pink digital design vector svg figma website icons icon vaporwave
These are some icons I made for a digital agency, inspired by vaporwave, and 80s Pop Culture.

Posted on Jul 14, 2021
