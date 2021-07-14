Chloe Lewis

Colorful Sculpture Spot Illustration

Chloe Lewis
Chloe Lewis
  • Save
Colorful Sculpture Spot Illustration sculpture colorful spot illustration design adobe fresco adobe illustrator art procreate abstract illustration
Download color palette

Inspired by Ugo Rondinone's "Magic Mountain" Sculptures. Created with Procreate app on iPad Pro.

Chloe Lewis
Chloe Lewis

More by Chloe Lewis

View profile
    • Like