Francesco Arena

POSTERAMA (VOL I)

Francesco Arena
Francesco Arena
  • Save
POSTERAMA (VOL I) motion graphics vintage collection swiss shape geometric layout retro illustration graphic typo typography digital art creative print graphic design design vector illustrator poster
Download color palette

POSTERAMA (vol l) is a poster design collection that includes some
of the posters I've made from 2017 until present.
I've put it off for so long that only a pandemic motivated me enough to publish it.
I swear, next time there will be no need.

The whole project is available on Behance:
https://bit.ly/3i9kyEn

Francesco Arena
Francesco Arena

More by Francesco Arena

View profile
    • Like