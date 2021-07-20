Lightyear Waiting List Illustration 02

Trending designs to inspire you
Another shot for an upcoming European investment platform Lightyear. This is made for the email signup page. The style uses gradients and lights for a semi realistic style. Looking forward to sharing more illustrations once it goes live.
If you want to find out more and sign up for referral you can check it out: https://bit.ly/3i8EJ5t