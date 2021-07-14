akin theodox

Imaginary Architecture 03

Imaginary Architecture 03
A concept table made for eat local food and taking local drinks, think palm wine.

Modeled in Cinema4D #cinema4d
Rendered in Keyshot #keyshot

View full project here: https://www.instagram.com/p/CQYd6wMMoRY/?utm_source=ig_web_copy_link

Jul 14, 2021
