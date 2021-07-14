鲜万家生鲜超市标志设计提案

🎟️ Join Nike & Adobe designer Jesse Showalter for a full day UI/UX design interactive workshop on July 30 🎟️
标志解析：放射状的图形设计灵感取自“鲜”的首字母 X ，由外向内凝聚的设计感寓意 鲜万家 是万千家庭生鲜采购的目的地。鲜嫩绿、香甜黄、活力蓝、可口红、丰满粉五种颜色分别代表 鲜万家 生鲜超市的 5 种代表性货品品类“蔬菜、水果、水产、肉品、干货”。