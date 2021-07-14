TIM TERRY

2021 New Portfolio Launch

2021 New Portfolio Launch web development web design css html magenta art direction branding logo motion graphics graphic design animation ui
Teasing my new portfolio site! Preloader animations, carousel navigation of my best works, & personal branding.

Used CSS keyframes for nuance animations 😍😍😍

Pushing the boundaries of HTML & CSS! Designed, coded, and handwritten.

Happy to launch this soon! Lmk what you think.

Connect with me and follow my work:

Portfolio
Behance
Instagram
Linkedin
Society6

Available for freelance! hello@tim-terry.com

I would love to connect more with designers & developers here! 😁🙏🏽 Please lmk what you think of my work.

Designer–Developer. Genuine Branding Direction For Clients.
Hire Me

