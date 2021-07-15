Create designs that drive conversions with Hotjar. Don't want to see ads? Go Pro!
Hellsjells

Hellsjells
Hellsjells
Lightyear Waiting List Illustration 01 illustration geometry geometric branding orbits notification platform investing european investment hellsjells investment platform investment stars planets orbital space list signup email waiting list
A new and pretty exciting project done for an upcoming European investment platform Lightyear. This is made for the orbital waiting list. The style uses gradients and lights for a semi realistic style. The in-app illustrations are super cool and looking forward to sharing them once it goes live.

If you want to find out more and sign up for referral you can check it out: https://bit.ly/3i8EJ5t

Hellsjells
Hellsjells
Independent illustrator, designer and typographer
