Lightyear Waiting List Illustration 01

A new and pretty exciting project done for an upcoming European investment platform Lightyear. This is made for the orbital waiting list. The style uses gradients and lights for a semi realistic style. The in-app illustrations are super cool and looking forward to sharing them once it goes live.
If you want to find out more and sign up for referral you can check it out: https://bit.ly/3i8EJ5t