Pio - Card Game Art Concept 2

In-house project we created in our studio. Colombia has one of the greatest bird diversities in the world so we decided to create the concept of a card game for kids to learn about bird bilogy, shapes, colors and textures. The dynamics are inspired in the legendary UNO card game, but with a kid friendly approach.

This project was made for fun and as a challenge for our creative/design team.

Business inquiries:

comercial@comicplay.studio