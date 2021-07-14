Create designs that drive conversions with Hotjar. Don't want to see ads? Go Pro!
Slotopaint

The Main UI for the Sweets themed slot game

In the slot dedicated to sweets, the game reel is designed accordingly.

It is like a huge cookie covered with cream and chocolate. This extraordinary dessert is decorated with cherries and blueberries - delicious!

On the control panel, the buttons also look like treats. It has chocolate and cherries, and the Spin button looks like a gilded serving platter.

You can purchase this project at our website https://slotopaint.com/product/sweet-stacks/

