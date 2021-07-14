The Main UI for the Sweets themed slot game

In the slot dedicated to sweets, the game reel is designed accordingly.

⠀

It is like a huge cookie covered with cream and chocolate. This extraordinary dessert is decorated with cherries and blueberries - delicious!

⠀

On the control panel, the buttons also look like treats. It has chocolate and cherries, and the Spin button looks like a gilded serving platter.

⠀

You can purchase this project at our website https://slotopaint.com/product/sweet-stacks/

⠀

#reels #slotreels #gamereels #reelsdesign #slotreels #reelsart #sweetthemed #sweetslot #slotsymbols #slotcharacters #characterdesign #characterart #gamedeveloper #graphicdeveloper #casinoslot #slotgame #casinos #casinogames #slotonline #slotmachine #slotmachines