Pio - Card Game Art Concept 1

In-house project we created in our studio. Colombia has one of the greatest bird diversities in the world so we decided to create the concept of a card game for kids to learn about bird bilogy, shapes, colors and textures. The dynamics are inspired in the legendary UNO card game, but with a kid friendly approach.
This project was made for fun and as a challenge for our creative/design team.
Business inquiries:
comercial@comicplay.studio