AP Monogram

Hi everyone! I've been away from the dribbble game for a while but happy to be back. I'm working on a new branding project named Alacena Paulette and as parte of the branding system I designed this monogram. It feels art decoish and antique at the same time, what do you guys think? I'm loving it but some times it feels very simple, do you guys think making it more complex will help?