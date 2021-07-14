Zinegraph

AP Monogram

Zinegraph
Zinegraph
  • Save
AP Monogram typography zinegraph type logo branding monogram
Download color palette

Hi everyone! I've been away from the dribbble game for a while but happy to be back. I'm working on a new branding project named Alacena Paulette and as parte of the branding system I designed this monogram. It feels art decoish and antique at the same time, what do you guys think? I'm loving it but some times it feels very simple, do you guys think making it more complex will help?

View all tags
Posted on Jul 14, 2021
Zinegraph
Zinegraph

More by Zinegraph

View profile
    • Like