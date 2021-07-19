Sanjoy Roy 🎲

Job App UI

Sanjoy Roy 🎲
Sanjoy Roy 🎲
Hire Me
  • Save
Job App UI logo branding work ios muzil sanjoy job illustration app ui ux product minimal typography design
Job App UI logo branding work ios muzil sanjoy job illustration app ui ux product minimal typography design
Job App UI logo branding work ios muzil sanjoy job illustration app ui ux product minimal typography design
Download color palette
  1. job App Ui 01.jpg
  2. job App Ui 2.jpg
  3. Thanks screen Dribble.jpg

Job App UI Design

Feel Free to write your thoughts on comments.

Tool used:
Figma

Press Like ❤️

Available For Freelance Project
Email: roypolash2@gmail.com Skype: roy.polash

Follow me on

Dribbble | Uplabs | Instagram | Linkedin

Thank You

job App Ui 01.jpg
400 KB
Download
Sanjoy Roy 🎲
Sanjoy Roy 🎲
Good design accelerates new ideas
Hire Me

More by Sanjoy Roy 🎲

View profile
    • Like