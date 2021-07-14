Create designs that drive conversions with Hotjar. Don't want to see ads? Go Pro!
MAILCHIMP WEEKLY NEWSLETTER TEMPLATE DESIGN

MAILCHIMP WEEKLY NEWSLETTER TEMPLATE DESIGN welcome email
Category: Newsletter | Platform: MailChimp | Industry: eCommerce
Clients Origin: Canada | Contents: Client Provided

Features:

🌟 Brand Matching Design
🌟 Responsive Mailchimp Template
🌟 Clean & Minimalistic Look
🌟 Premium Graphic Contents
🌟 Trendy Layout
🌟 Express Delivery

Posted on Jul 14, 2021
