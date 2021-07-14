Landing Page design ( consultant Agency )

Hello everybody 😍

here is a shots of a real project that I have been worked on and Design. 🔥

This Is for Rewhys inc , which is the consultant company for multi-sized businesses

they provide services for (startups), and (small to medium-sized) businesses and (medium to large) sized businesses.

as a UX and UI designer that was one of my challenges ,to clearly categorize these three types of businesses, that this company provides service for, and it should be clean and Loud for every businesses to understand this concept.

I decided to make three cards in heo section, and on top of these cards, I use specific illustration to show business sizes, and inside the cards, I use ux writing methods to write a title, for that specific is the size

so what do you think of this design ?

