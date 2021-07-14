Create designs that drive conversions with Hotjar. Don't want to see ads? Go Pro!
Try now for free
Carolyn Sehgal

The Poppy

Carolyn Sehgal
Carolyn Sehgal
  • Save
The Poppy flower poppy inktober artist hand drawn ipad pro digital art illustration
Download color palette

Inktober 52: week 28: Poppy

Anyone ever get those fake poppies from veterans when they were younger? I feel like we always had on of these on our rear view mirror when I was younger.

Made using linea sketch app by the iconfactory

View all tags
Posted on Jul 14, 2021
Carolyn Sehgal
Carolyn Sehgal

More by Carolyn Sehgal

View profile
    • Like