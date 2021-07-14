Florels Interactive - LogoCore Challenge

Day 24 of LogoCore Challenge

Logo design for a small game development that produces compact-sized mobile games about human relationships. The games are always an interactive story-based experience that anyone can enjoy on a mobile device.

They need a new logo design to connect all of their projects with a memorable icon. They have used daisy flowers as their primary icon so they find it worthwhile to revisit that idea. They prefer a yellow color palette.

So following the brief, this is what I put forward. Human relation/interaction or networking concept that revolves around a flower-like rounded design presenting two ideas into one. The logo also gives a Digital/Techy look.