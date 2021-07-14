akin theodox

Gym Bench

akin theodox
akin theodox
  • Save
Gym Bench keyshot cinema4d graphic design 3d
Download color palette

A closer shot of a gym bench model I worked on in Cinema4D and rendered in Keyshot

View all tags
Posted on Jul 14, 2021
akin theodox
akin theodox

More by akin theodox

View profile
    • Like