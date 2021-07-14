Create designs that drive conversions with Hotjar. Don't want to see ads? Go Pro!
Daily UI - #073 - VR

Daily UI - #073 - VR dailyui
Very quick VR launch website - very focused on a strong CTA and a hero image.

Font is Gotham.

Thanks to Sophie Sideri and Unsplash for the photo (https://unsplash.com/photos/LFXMtUuAKK8).

Posted on Jul 14, 2021
