Koichi Watanabe

DailyUI 074 | Download App

Koichi Watanabe
Koichi Watanabe
  • Save
DailyUI 074 | Download App ux ui download
Download color palette

Hello dribbblers.
This is the design of my daily UI.
Hope you like this.

View all tags
Posted on Jul 14, 2021
Koichi Watanabe
Koichi Watanabe

More by Koichi Watanabe

View profile
    • Like