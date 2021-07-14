🎟️ Join Nike & Adobe designer Jesse Showalter for a full day UI/UX design interactive workshop on July 30 🎟️
Elegant- Premium Business Card Design concept (Unused)
Two sided print design
- CONTACT FOR FREELANCE WORKS :
-----------------------------------------------------------
Email: freelancermiftaulofficial@gamil.com
WhatsApp: +8801321192411
Features:
-CMYK Color Mode
-300 DPI
-Adobe Illustrator CC
-3.5 x 2 Inch
-0.25in Bleed Area
-High Quality Design
Follow Me On:
--------------------
Twitter | Instagram | Behance | Dribbble
Best Regards-
Freelancer Miftaul
Thanks