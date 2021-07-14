Sasha Kasha

2k in my Instagram 🎉

Sasha Kasha
Sasha Kasha
  • Save
2k in my Instagram 🎉 2d animation shape animation illustration motion inspiration after effects motiongraphics mograph animation
Download color palette

Hey! I recently celebrated 2000 followers on my instagram . This is a little animation about this ✌️

Sasha Kasha
Sasha Kasha

More by Sasha Kasha

View profile
    • Like