Black history Month typography t-shirts design vector.
20+ t-shirt design Only 6$
Buy Now: https://www.creativefabrica.com/product/black-history-month-design-bundle/
Perfect for printing on a t-shirt and other materials
You can use this design for Sweater, Jumper, Hoodie Top, T-shirt, Mug, Pillow, Sticker, etc.
Possible and easy change color for a dark t-shirt.
Artboard Size 4500px * 5400px.
100% color changeable.
100% vector file
File Format :
– 1 Transparent PNG Files
– 1 High-Quality JPG Files
– 1 EPS Files (10 version)
– 1 SVG Files
– 1 PDF File
– 1 Ai File
Best Regard
Samira
Contact me: samiraislam9797@gmail.com