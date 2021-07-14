Black history Month typography t-shirts design vector.

20+ t-shirt design Only 6$

Buy Now: https://www.creativefabrica.com/product/black-history-month-design-bundle/

Perfect for printing on a t-shirt and other materials

You can use this design for Sweater, Jumper, Hoodie Top, T-shirt, Mug, Pillow, Sticker, etc.

Possible and easy change color for a dark t-shirt.

Artboard Size 4500px * 5400px.

100% color changeable.

100% vector file

File Format :

– 1 Transparent PNG Files

– 1 High-Quality JPG Files

– 1 EPS Files (10 version)

– 1 SVG Files

– 1 PDF File

– 1 Ai File

Best Regard

Samira

Contact me: samiraislam9797@gmail.com