Create designs that drive conversions with Hotjar. Don't want to see ads? Go Pro!
Try now for free
Milica Sladoje

Altius Home

Milica Sladoje
Milica Sladoje
  • Save
Altius Home gradient home illustration icon graphic design leaves cosmetics blue green brand identity logo design natural nature flowers clean logo branding
Download color palette

Logo design for natural cosmetics brand

Milica Sladoje
Milica Sladoje

More by Milica Sladoje

View profile
    • Like