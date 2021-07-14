Saurabh Yadav

Saurabh Yadav
Saurabh Yadav
comma punctuation mark chat logo chat symbol design illustration iconic logo logo abstract logo
Chat Logo
Dual meaning: Chat symbol + Punctuation mark

Hello dribblers!
Please tell me what you think about it, feel free🤗 to share your thoughts through comments.
For any project,
𝐂𝐎𝐍𝐓𝐀𝐂𝐓 𝐌𝐄: saurabone@gmail.com

Saurabh Yadav
Saurabh Yadav

