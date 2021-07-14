Create designs that drive conversions with Hotjar. Don't want to see ads? Go Pro!
Try now for free
Digamber negi

#DailyUI #085 Pagination

Digamber negi
Digamber negi
  • Save
#DailyUI #085 Pagination branding ux ui illustration design
Download color palette

Pagination
#DailyUI #085
----------------------------------------------------------------
Your feedback is most welcome.

View all tags
Posted on Jul 14, 2021
Digamber negi
Digamber negi

More by Digamber negi

View profile
    • Like