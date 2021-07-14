Mehdi Hasan Sakib

Divided by Infinity Logo

Mehdi Hasan Sakib
Mehdi Hasan Sakib
  • Save
Divided by Infinity Logo type circles golden ratio logo using golden ratio clothing logo fashion logo symbol logo infinity logo pink logo single color logo logo design brand design minimal brand identity brand identity design branding graphic design
Download color palette

A minimal logo.
If you want similar logo contact me: hsakib29@gmail.com

Mehdi Hasan Sakib
Mehdi Hasan Sakib

More by Mehdi Hasan Sakib

View profile
    • Like