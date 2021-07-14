Create designs that drive conversions with Hotjar. Don't want to see ads? Go Pro!
Try now for free
Noer hidayat
Inside Friday

Electronic e-commerce

Noer hidayat
Inside Friday
Noer hidayat for Inside Friday
Hire Us
  • Save
Electronic e-commerce motion graphics web design design uidesign ui
Electronic e-commerce motion graphics web design design uidesign ui
Electronic e-commerce motion graphics web design design uidesign ui
Electronic e-commerce motion graphics web design design uidesign ui
Download color palette
  1. Video.mp4
  2. Desktop - 7.jpg
  3. Desktop - 3.jpg
  4. Desktop - 5.jpg
  5. Desktop - 6.jpg

Hello Dribbblers!

Another exploration about Electronic e-commerce . What do you think?

Feel free to give me some feedback.
Press "L" if you love it.

View all tags
Posted on Jul 14, 2021
Inside Friday
Inside Friday
Walk-in a directed straight line
Hire Us

More by Inside Friday

View profile
    • Like