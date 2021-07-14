Fardin Golam Elahi

'Toung Cafe' - Branding Identity

‘Toung Cafe’ is a coffee shop located in the central Mohanagar near Keraniganj. It is a small coffee shop with amazing types and sects of coffee. The
place is really relaxing and people loves this place very much.

The ‘Toung Cafe’ was established back 1996. So it is a quite old shop. Since then they didn’t used any logo for their branding. Now as time become
updated, they just gives it a shot. And here is it.

More expanded view is here: cutt.ly/Toung_Cafe
For custom projects contact here: ararian07@gmail.com

